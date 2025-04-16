Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

