Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

