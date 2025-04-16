Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,873,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 3,419,507 shares during the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,773,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,020,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.