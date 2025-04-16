Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,979 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 625,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,562,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

OMFL stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.