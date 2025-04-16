Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

CWI stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

