Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,462.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after buying an additional 1,334,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,183,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,442,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,506,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,314,000 after acquiring an additional 629,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,494,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

INTF stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

