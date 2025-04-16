Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

