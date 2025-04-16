Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,829,000 after acquiring an additional 150,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,300,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,351,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,386,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

