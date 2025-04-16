Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

MPWR opened at $544.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

