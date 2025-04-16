Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 175.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

