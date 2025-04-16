Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 869.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 618,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 175,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $17,755,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

