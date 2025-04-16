Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mplx by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

