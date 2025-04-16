Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Olin worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Olin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Olin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of OLN opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.50. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

