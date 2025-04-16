Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $5,193,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO opened at $245.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.63. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

