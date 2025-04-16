Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,222.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,241.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,267.66.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

