Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.46%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.