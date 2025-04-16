Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

