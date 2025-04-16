Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

