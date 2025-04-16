Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 206.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.