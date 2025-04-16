Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Polaris Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

