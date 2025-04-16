Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.