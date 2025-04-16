Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,611,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in US Foods by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after buying an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in US Foods by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 659,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.