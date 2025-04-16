Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 572,531 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,464,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,510.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 336,823 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

POR stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

