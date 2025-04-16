Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 639.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average of $145.85. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.68 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

