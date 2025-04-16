Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

