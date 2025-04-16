Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,295 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.25%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

