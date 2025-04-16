Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 27,885 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 212,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

