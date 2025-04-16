Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 170,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.11.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.