Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of BayCom worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCML. State Street Corp grew its position in BayCom by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BayCom by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,872.50. This represents a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BCML opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.50.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

