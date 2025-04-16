Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 56,440 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Black Hills by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.4 %

Black Hills stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

