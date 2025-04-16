Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $60.41 and a 12 month high of $120.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

