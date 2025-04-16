Cerity Partners LLC Sells 9,984 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.48.

EL stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.79%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

