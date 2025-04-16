Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 141,447 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Get Our Latest Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.