Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.88.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.18 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 24.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 262.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

