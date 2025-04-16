China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

CHEAF stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

