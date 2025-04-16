China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
CHEAF stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.
About China Eastern Airlines
