Citigroup Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $160.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $220.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CDW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Get CDW alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

CDW opened at $150.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $248.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.