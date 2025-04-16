Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.44% from the stock’s current price.

ALAB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $60.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,391.52. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at $210,675,659.05. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

