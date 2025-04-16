Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Price

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

CGNX opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cognex by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16,472.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 819,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 814,086 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 16.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

