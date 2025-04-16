Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Price

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Trading Down 0.1 %

ITT stock opened at $126.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.09. ITT has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.