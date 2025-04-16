Citigroup Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $88.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $864,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,554,000 after purchasing an additional 278,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

