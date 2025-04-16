Citizens Jmp Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $240.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

