Citizens Jmp Lowers Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $317.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $328.00 to $317.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s previous close.

FLUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

FLUT opened at $229.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,041.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $253.16.

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $239,306,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,101 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.