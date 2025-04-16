Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.79.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

