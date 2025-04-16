CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $21.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $95,866.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $7.28 on Friday. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 4.12.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

