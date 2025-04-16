Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $50,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $742,909.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,904.50. This trade represents a 19.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

