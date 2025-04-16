Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,700 at Citigroup

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 2,850 ($37.72) to GBX 2,700 ($35.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($39.17) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,692 ($35.63).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,552.16 ($33.78) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,114 ($27.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,853 ($37.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,630.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,620.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

