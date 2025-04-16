CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,833 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,945,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPO opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 221,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,320,001.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,001.86. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 704,421 shares of company stock worth $10,929,922 and have sold 34,340 shares worth $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CompoSecure Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

