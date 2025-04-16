Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Constellium Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.