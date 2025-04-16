Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Up 6.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $43.78. 217,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 822,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $1,186,458.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,484,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,678,040. The trade was a 1.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 105,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $3,806,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,132,068. The trade was a 4.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $964.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.