CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $364.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSWI. Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI opened at $297.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.32. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $229.49 and a 52 week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total transaction of $64,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,143.82. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $41,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,906.70. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,212 shares of company stock worth $1,530,557. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

